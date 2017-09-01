5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Deutsche Bank cut Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) price target from $54 to $49. Ambarella shares closed at $54.40 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) price target from $52 to $47. Campbell Soup shares closed at $46.20 on Thursday.
- UBS raised the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $54 to $61. Lululemon shares closed at $57.55 on Thursday.
- Stifel cut the price target for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) from $115 to $110. Tech Data shares closed at $110.29 on Thursday.
- BTIG boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $155 to $175. Palo Alto shares closed at $132.69 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for AMBA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Craig-Hallum
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|May 2017
|Pacific Crest
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Sector Weight
|Mar 2017
|Dougherty
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AMBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...