5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2017 9:45am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank cut Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) price target from $54 to $49. Ambarella shares closed at $54.40 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) price target from $52 to $47. Campbell Soup shares closed at $46.20 on Thursday.
  • UBS raised the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $54 to $61. Lululemon shares closed at $57.55 on Thursday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) from $115 to $110. Tech Data shares closed at $110.29 on Thursday.
  • BTIG boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $155 to $175. Palo Alto shares closed at $132.69 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for AMBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Craig-HallumDowngradesBuyHold
May 2017Pacific CrestDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Mar 2017DoughertyUpgradesNeutralBuy

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

