Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2017 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Related VMW
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
8 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2017
VMware to Report —nd Quarter on Thursday (GuruFocus)
Related AVGO
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Yellen's Speech
Broadcom to Post 'rd-Quarter Results (GuruFocus)
  • Morgan Stanley raised VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $107 to $115. VMware shares closed at $100.83 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $270 to $286. Broadcom shares closed at $255.05 on Thursday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $270 to $240. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $233.71 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies increased Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) price target from $80 to $85. Dollar Tree shares closed at $78.50 on Thursday.
  • Citi raised the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from $14 to $16. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $11.25 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) price target from $39 to $33. Hormel Foods shares closed at $32.09 on Thursday.
  • Susquehanna boosted the price target on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $68 to $76. Splunk shares closed at $60.28 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for VMW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VMW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANF + AVGO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Yellen's Speech
8 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2017
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Surge Following Strong Q2 Results
Abercrombie & Fitch Holding Gains After Q2 Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on VMW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.