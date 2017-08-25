7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley raised VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $107 to $115. VMware shares closed at $100.83 on Thursday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $270 to $286. Broadcom shares closed at $255.05 on Thursday.
- Stifel cut the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $270 to $240. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $233.71 on Thursday.
- Jefferies increased Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) price target from $80 to $85. Dollar Tree shares closed at $78.50 on Thursday.
- Citi raised the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from $14 to $16. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $11.25 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse lowered Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) price target from $39 to $33. Hormel Foods shares closed at $32.09 on Thursday.
- Susquehanna boosted the price target on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $68 to $76. Splunk shares closed at $60.28 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for VMW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
