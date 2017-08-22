5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley cut Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $68 to $62. Starbucks shares closed at $53.15 on Monday.
- Atlantic Equities boosted the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $130 to $215. Alibaba shares closed at $169.25 on Monday.
- HSBC raised 58.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: WUBA) price target from $45 to $69. 58.com shares closed at $64.14 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $110 to $120. VMware shares closed at $97.01 on Monday.
- JPMorgan lowered the price target on Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) from $57 to $54. Fabrinet shares closed at $39.82 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for WUBA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|HSBC
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jun 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Apr 2017
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for WUBA
