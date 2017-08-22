Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2017 10:10am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley cut Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $68 to $62. Starbucks shares closed at $53.15 on Monday.
  • Atlantic Equities boosted the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $130 to $215. Alibaba shares closed at $169.25 on Monday.
  • HSBC raised 58.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: WUBA) price target from $45 to $69. 58.com shares closed at $64.14 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $110 to $120. VMware shares closed at $97.01 on Monday.
  • JPMorgan lowered the price target on Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) from $57 to $54. Fabrinet shares closed at $39.82 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for WUBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017HSBCUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Apr 2017BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

