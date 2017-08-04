5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- BMO Capital lowered Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) price target from $85 to $78. Kellogg shares closed at $70.36 on Thursday.
- Jefferies cut Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) price target from $52 to $43. Viacom shares closed at $35.07 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from $160 to $180. Arista shares closed at $144.05 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target on Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) from $1,950 to $2,075. Priceline shares closed at $2,027.98 on Thursday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $37 to $43. Yelp shares closed at $31.37 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for K
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|May 2017
|PiperJaffray
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Mar 2017
|Bernstein
|Downgrades
|Market Perform
|Underperform
View More Analyst Ratings for K
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.