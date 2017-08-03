Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2017 10:01am   Comments
  • DA Davidson lowered Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) price target from $22 to $18. Mattel shares closed at $19.62 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen raised the price target for Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $79 to $83. Take Two shares closed at $79.39 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel boosted the price target on Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) from $485 to $497. Equinix shares closed at $455.47 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan increased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $190 to $200. Tesla shares closed at $325.89 on Wednesday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from $25 to $30. Solaredge shares closed at $22.85 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for MAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017DA DavidsonDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jul 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2017DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

