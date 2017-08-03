5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- DA Davidson lowered Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) price target from $22 to $18. Mattel shares closed at $19.62 on Wednesday.
- Cowen raised the price target for Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $79 to $83. Take Two shares closed at $79.39 on Wednesday.
- Stifel boosted the price target on Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) from $485 to $497. Equinix shares closed at $455.47 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan increased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $190 to $200. Tesla shares closed at $325.89 on Wednesday.
- Needham raised the price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from $25 to $30. Solaredge shares closed at $22.85 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for MAT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|DA Davidson
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Jul 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jun 2017
|DA Davidson
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
