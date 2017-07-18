5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- RBC Capital raised Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $175 to $210. Merck shares closed at $161.70 on Monday.
- UBS lowered the price target on Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from $76 to $72. Kellogg shares closed at $66.75 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $170 to $200. Netflix shares closed at $161.70 on Monday.
- Citi cut Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) price target from $46 to $42. Seagate shares closed at $39.07 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,150 to $1,135. Amazon shares closed at $1,010.04 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|Rosenblatt
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Nomura
|Maintains
|Buy
