5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 9:52am   Comments
  • RBC Capital raised Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $175 to $210. Merck shares closed at $161.70 on Monday.
  • UBS lowered the price target on Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from $76 to $72. Kellogg shares closed at $66.75 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $170 to $200. Netflix shares closed at $161.70 on Monday.
  • Citi cut Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) price target from $46 to $42. Seagate shares closed at $39.07 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,150 to $1,135. Amazon shares closed at $1,010.04 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2017RosenblattUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy

