5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley lowered Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) price target from $55 to $48. Cyberark shares closed at $51.00 on Thursday.
- Barclays cut the price target for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from $49 to $47. Verizon shares closed at $43.49 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank increased the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $58 to $62. Delta shares closed at $54.50 on Thursday.
- Cowen boosted Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) price target from $48 to $55. Abbott shares closed at $48.08 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from $61 to $51. Cyberark shares closed at $51.00 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for CYBR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jul 2017
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
