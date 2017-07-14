Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2017 10:04am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) price target from $55 to $48. Cyberark shares closed at $51.00 on Thursday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from $49 to $47. Verizon shares closed at $43.49 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank increased the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $58 to $62. Delta shares closed at $54.50 on Thursday.
  • Cowen boosted Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) price target from $48 to $55. Abbott shares closed at $48.08 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from $61 to $51. Cyberark shares closed at $51.00 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CYBR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2017JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Jul 2017Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

