This aTyr Pharma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay initiated coverage on Venture Global Inc VG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29. Venture Global shares closed at $15.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Allison Bratzel initiated coverage on enGene Holdings Inc ENGN with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26. enGene shares closed at $5.90 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Faisal Khurshid initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma Inc ATYR with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $16. aTyr Pharma shares closed at $3.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert initiates coverage on Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. ESLA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Estrella Immunopharma shares closed at $1.2350 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS with a Peer Perform rating. Shoals Technologies shares closed at $3.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

