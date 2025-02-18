This aTyr Pharma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay initiated coverage on Venture Global Inc VG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29. Venture Global shares closed at $15.96 on Friday.

Piper Sandler analyst Allison Bratzel initiated coverage on enGene Holdings Inc ENGN with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26. enGene shares closed at $5.90 on Friday.

Leerink Partners analyst Faisal Khurshid initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma Inc ATYR with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $16. aTyr Pharma shares closed at $3.41 on Friday.

D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert initiates coverage on Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. ESLA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Estrella Immunopharma shares closed at $1.2350 on Friday.

Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS with a Peer Perform rating. Shoals Technologies shares closed at $3.96 on Friday.

Considering buying ATYR stock?

