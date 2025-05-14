This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded the rating for Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $16. Rivian Automotive shares closed at $14.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded iTeos Therapeutics, Inc . ITOS from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $47 to $9. ITeos Therapeutics shares closed at $7.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer downgraded Lavoro Limited LVRO from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $5 to $1.5. Lavoro shares closed at $2.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgraded Wayfair Inc. W from Hold to Sell and announced a $35 price target. Wayfair shares closed at $39.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

