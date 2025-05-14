May 14, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded the rating for Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $16. Rivian Automotive shares closed at $14.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $47 to $9. ITeos Therapeutics shares closed at $7.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer downgraded Lavoro Limited LVRO from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $5 to $1.5. Lavoro shares closed at $2.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgraded Wayfair Inc. W from Hold to Sell and announced a $35 price target. Wayfair shares closed at $39.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

