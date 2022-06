Why Altria Stock Is Falling Today

Altria Group Inc MO shares are trading lower Wednesday following bearish analyst coverage from Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman downgraded Altria from an Equal-Weight rating to an Underweight rating and announced a $50 price target, citing lower cigarette sales volumes as a result of rising gas and food prices.

Kaufman now expects cigarette industry volumes to be down 7.5% in 2022. As a result, the risk-reward potential of Altria is skewed to the downside, the Morgan Stanley analyst added.

MO Price Action: Altria shares have a 52-week high of $57.05 and a 52-week low of $42.53.

The stock was down 7.01% at $50.23 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

