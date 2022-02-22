Why DraftKings Shares Are Falling Today
DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is trading lower Tuesday after Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer downgraded the stock from an Overweight rating to an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $41 to $19.
Several other analyst firms also lowered price targets on the stock:
- Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained DraftKings with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $46 to $32.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained DraftKings with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $27 to $19.
- BofA Securities analyst Shaun Kelley maintained DraftKings with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $25.
- Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained DraftKings with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
On Friday, DraftKings reported its quarterly financial results.
DKNG Price Action: DraftKings has traded as high as $74.38 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows Tuesday.
The stock was down 5.21% at $16.39 at time of publication.
Latest Ratings for DKNG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Roth Capital
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
