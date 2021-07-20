Why Glaukos Shares Dipped Today

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares are trading lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

At the time of publication, shares of Glaukos Corporation were trading lower at $48.14 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $99.

