Vetr Crowd Downgrades Wells Fargo

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2018 7:30am   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from 5 stars (Strong Buy) to 2 stars (Strong Sell). The Vetr crowd was mixed on Wells Fargo, with 37.5 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 37.5 percent a Hold and 25 percent a Buy.

At time of publication, Wells Fargo shares were trading at $56.72. The Vetr crowd is strongly bearish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $52.09 implying an 8.2 percent downside.

This outlook contrasted with bullish analyst sentiment. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is currently at $64.50, implying strong upside.

