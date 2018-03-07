The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Sell). The Vetr crowd still remained unanimously bullish, with 100 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating.

At time of publication, Verizon shares were trading at $48.89. The Vetr crowd is extremely bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $154.24 implying an 11 percent upside.

This outlook was consistent with analyst sentiment. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target for Verizon is currently at $56.00, implying upside.