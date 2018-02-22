The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from 2 stars (Sell) to 1.5 stars (Strong Sell). The Vetr crowd was mixed on Under Armour, with 42.9 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 42.9 a Sell, and 14.2 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Under Armour shares were trading up 0.33 percent at $15.37. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated price target of $11.98 implies a 21.8 percent downside, indicating an extremely bearish sentiment.

This sentiment was echoed by analysts. The 12-month consensus price target is at $12, implying a strong downside.