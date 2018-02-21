The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 46.9 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 25 percent a Sell and 28.1 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Microsoft shares were trading up 0.5 percent at $93.14. Despite the downgrade to hold, the Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $94.78 implies a 2.5 percent upside, indicating a moderately bullish outlook on the stock.

Analyst outlook was bullish as well, with the 12-month price target consensus at $105.