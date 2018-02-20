Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Costco To Hold

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2018 4:08pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was split, with 33.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 33.3 percent a Sell and 33.3 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Costco shares were down 1.9 percent at $188. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $195.68 implies a 3.3 percent upside, indicating a bullish outlook on the stock.

Analysts outlook was also even more bullish, with a 12-month price target consensus at $201.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

Walmart, Target Are Susquehanna's Top Picks Ahead Of Retail Earnings Season
Did Walmart Meet Its Own Raised Profit Forecast? WMT Earnings On Tap
Helios And Matheson CEO: MoviePass Open To Netflix, Amazon Prime Partnerships
The Week Ahead: IPOs Ramp Up Just As Earnings Season Fades
A Quality ETF For Tax Reform Benefits
The Week Ahead: Big Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Likely To Dominate Headlines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.