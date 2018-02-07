The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 51.6 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 22.6 percent a Hold and 25.8 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Microsoft shares were trading up approximately 1 percent at $90.46. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $96.05 implying a 5.8 percent upside. Analyst sentiment was very bullish as well, with a 12-month consensus price target of $105.