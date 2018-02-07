Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Microsoft To Hold, Remains Bullish

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2018 1:46pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 51.6 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 22.6 percent a Hold and 25.8 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Microsoft shares were trading up approximately 1 percent at $90.46. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $96.05 implying a 5.8 percent upside. Analyst sentiment was very bullish as well, with a 12-month consensus price target of $105.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

TD Ameritrade Investors Had A Record-Breaking January
Investor Movement Index January Summary
This Day In Market History: Alphabet Briefly Becomes World's Most Valuable Company
The BLCN Blockchain ETF Hits $100 Million Milestone
Earnings Extravaganza: Apple, Amazon, Among Big Hitters Due Later Today
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed; Apple, Alphabet Earnings In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.