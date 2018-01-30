Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Gilead Sciences

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2018 1:49pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 46.2 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 30.8 percent a Hold and 23.1 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Gilead shares were trading down 1.24 percent at $87.70. The Vetr crowd is slightly bullish, setting a price target of $91.25, implying a 3.7 percent upside. However, analysts were bearish, with most recent target prices falling in the $83-$93 price range.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Gilead Sciences Outlook Brightens; Citi Upgrades
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2018
Jefferies On Gilead: 'We See Better Days Ahead'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: GDP, Intel's Beat, XFL's Return, Bitcoin And Japan
Pharma M&A Picks Up Momentum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.