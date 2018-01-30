Vetr Crowd Downgrades Gilead Sciences

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 46.2 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 30.8 percent a Hold and 23.1 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Gilead shares were trading down 1.24 percent at $87.70. The Vetr crowd is slightly bullish, setting a price target of $91.25, implying a 3.7 percent upside. However, analysts were bearish, with most recent target prices falling in the $83-$93 price range.