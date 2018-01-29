Market Overview

Vetr Community Downgrades Facebook

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018 7:25am   Comments
The Vetr community last Thursday downgraded Facebook Inc. (NYSE: FB) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was still on the optimistic side, with 57.6 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 18.6 percent a Hold, and 23.7. percent a Sell.

Shares of Facebook were trading up 1.34 percent $190. The Vetr crowd is considerably bullish, setting a price target of $190, implying a 10.08 percent upside. Analysts were bullish as well, with most recent analyst price targets being in the $200-$225 range.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

