The Vetr community last Thursday downgraded Facebook Inc. (NYSE: FB) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was still on the optimistic side, with 57.6 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 18.6 percent a Hold, and 23.7. percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

Shares of Facebook were trading up 1.34 percent $190. The Vetr crowd is considerably bullish, setting a price target of $190, implying a 10.08 percent upside. Analysts were bullish as well, with most recent analyst price targets being in the $200-$225 range.