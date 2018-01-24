The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence remained positive, as 62.5 percent of Vetr users holding a Buy position, 25 percent a Hold, and 12.5 percent a Sell.

Shares of Lam Research were trading down 3.77 percent at $206.97. The Vetr crowd is rather bullish, setting a price target of $218.49. Analysts remain bullish as well, as the average analyst rating is $233.83. Lam Research is expected to report earnings after Wednesday's close.