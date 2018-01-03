Disney Earns A Hold Rating From Vetr
The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued 5 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally negative, with 57 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.
Disney has gained more than 4 percent in the new year. The stock finished Wednesday's trading day up slightly at $112.28.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target Disney is up at $113.39, which is still slightly below the average analyst price target of $116.76. Disney is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 2 percent of users are holding DIS in their watch-lists
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Rosenblatt
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2018
|Macquarie
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Nov 2017
|B. Riley
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.