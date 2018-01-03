Market Overview

Disney Earns A Hold Rating From Vetr

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018 5:17pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued 5 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was generally negative, with 57 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Disney has gained more than 4 percent in the new year. The stock finished Wednesday's trading day up slightly at $112.28.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target Disney is up at $113.39, which is still slightly below the average analyst price target of $116.76. Disney is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 2 percent of users are holding DIS in their watch-lists

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018RosenblattUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2018MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Nov 2017B. RileyMaintainsNeutral

