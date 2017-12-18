Vetr Issues Buy Rating On Netflix
The Vetr crowd on Monday downgraded its its rating on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 17 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging positive, with 57 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
Netflix finished Monday's session up slightly at $190.42.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Netflix is up at $209.14, which outpaces the average analyst price target of $145.55. Netflix, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 8 percent of users are holding $NFLX in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|In-Line
|Dec 2017
|Monness Crespi Hardt
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.