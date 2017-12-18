Market Overview

Vetr Issues Buy Rating On Netflix

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2017 4:41pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Monday downgraded its its rating on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 17 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging positive, with 57 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Netflix finished Monday's session up slightly at $190.42.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Netflix is up at $209.14, which outpaces the average analyst price target of $145.55. Netflix, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 8 percent of users are holding $NFLX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnIn-Line
Dec 2017Monness Crespi HardtInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy

