Vetr Downgrades Walgreens As Price Corrects
The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 518 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was still generally positive, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
Wednesday saw Walgreen's stock begin to correct from a sharp 4-percent rally it experienced over Tuesday's session to $72.24 after the company announced the closure of its purchase of $4.375 billion worth of assets from Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD). The stock finished the day slightly lower at $71.92.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Walgreens is up at $80.33, which is still well below the average analyst price target of $91.58. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding WBA in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for WBA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Leerink Swann
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Oct 2017
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
