Vetr Downgrades Walgreens As Price Corrects

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 4:27pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 518 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was still generally positive, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Wednesday saw Walgreen's stock begin to correct from a sharp 4-percent rally it experienced over Tuesday's session to $72.24 after the company announced the closure of its purchase of $4.375 billion worth of assets from Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD). The stock finished the day slightly lower at $71.92.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Walgreens is up at $80.33, which is still well below the average analyst price target of $91.58. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding WBA in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for WBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017Leerink SwannDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Oct 2017Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy

