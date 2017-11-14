Market Overview

Vetr Issues Hold Rating On Home Depot After Upbeat Q3

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2017 4:52pm
The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from 4 stars (Buy), issued 81 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was still edging positive, with 57 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The downgrade comes the same day that Home Depot closed the book on a successful third quarter, reporting quarterly sales of $25.03 billion versus a $24.53 billion estimate among analysts and an EPS beat of $1.84 compared to $1.82 analyst projection. In addition to the top and bottom line beats, Home Depot also raised its EPS outlook for 2017 from $7.29 to $7.36.

Home Depot finished the day up more than 1 percent at 168.06

See how crowdourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Home Depot is down at 167.10, which is still above the average analyst price target of $150.04.Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding HD in their watch-lists.

