Vetr Issues Hold On IBM After Earnings Surprise
The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued 56 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally cautious, with 70 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.
The Vetr downgrade comes a day after the tech company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. IBM posted $19.153 billion in sales over the previous three months, topping analyst estimates by more than 3 percent.
Shares of IBM jumped 10 percent to a high of $161.15, and maintained near that level a day later. IBM closed Thursday's session at $160.90, up slightly from Wednesday's close.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on IBM is down at $160.68, which is below the average analyst price target of $166.05. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding IBM in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for IBM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Oct 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Oct 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for IBM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.