After Reaching A 2-Year High, BP Receives Vetr Downgrade

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2017 4:47pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $BP to 3-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from 4 stars (Buy), issued two days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 60 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After steady gain of over 10 percent over the course of September, share growth in BP during October has slowed. Since the start of the month, the stock has achieved some gains, pushing up 2.22 percent to reach the $39 mark for the first time in two years.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on BP is up at $39.68, which is above the average analyst price target of $36.16. Less than 2% of Vetr users are holding $BP in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for BP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Aug 2017PiperJaffrayUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jul 2017Societe GeneraleDowngradesBuyHold

