The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from 4 stars (Buy), issued two days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 60 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After steady gain of over 10 percent over the course of September, share growth in BP during October has slowed. Since the start of the month, the stock has achieved some gains, pushing up 2.22 percent to reach the $39 mark for the first time in two years.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on BP is up at $39.68, which is above the average analyst price target of $36.16. Less than 2% of Vetr users are holding $BP in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for BP Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Aug 2017 PiperJaffray Upgrades Neutral Overweight Jul 2017 Societe Generale Downgrades Buy Hold View More Analyst Ratings for BP

