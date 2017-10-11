Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Despite Downgrade, Vetr Crowd Remains Bullish On Nutanix After Analyst Nod

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Related
2 Bullish And 2 Bearish Charts To Watch
Bullish Q3 Expectations Push Nutanix Shares Higher
— Stocks Gain on Wednesday (GuruFocus)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ;NTNX) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 372 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was still generally positive, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's downgrade was spurred on by a 14.4 percent jump in share price following a recent note on the cloud data company from analysts with William Blair. The note indicated strong reseller data on the adoption of Nutanix products as the firm's reasoning behind increasing its price target to $34.

Shares of Nutanix were up to 2$6.66 by the end of Wednesday's session, finishing the day up by more than 4 percent

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Nutanix is up at $27.22, which is still well below the average analyst price target of $33.17. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding NTNX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for NTNX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2017Goldman SachsMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NTNX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTNX)

2 Bullish And 2 Bearish Charts To Watch
Bullish Q3 Expectations Push Nutanix Shares Higher
Nutanix Still Not Viewed As A Leader In Hybrid Cloud Services, But That Could Change
Nutanix And The Upcoming Catalysts, A Software Story
Maxim Expert Breaks Down Movement In 4 Tech Stocks
Will Short Sellers Hang On To Nutanix?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on NTNX
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.