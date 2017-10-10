Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Issues Hold On Arconic

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2017 5:06pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $ARNC to 3-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 73 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly positive, with 83 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Arconic rose nearly 10 percent from the start of October to the following Monday's close six trading days later. Arconic closed Tuesday down by a cent at $27.39.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Arconic is up at $27.98. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding ARNC in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for ARNC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Longbow ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2017Seaport GlobalUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2017JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ARNC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

