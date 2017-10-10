The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 73 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly positive, with 83 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Arconic rose nearly 10 percent from the start of October to the following Monday's close six trading days later. Arconic closed Tuesday down by a cent at $27.39.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Arconic is up at $27.98. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding ARNC in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for ARNC Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Longbow Research Upgrades Neutral Buy Jul 2017 Seaport Global Upgrades Neutral Buy Jul 2017 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for ARNC

