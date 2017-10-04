Market Overview

After Hitting 9-Year High, Vetr Turns Bearish On Bank Of America

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2017 4:41pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $BAC to 2.5-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 19 days ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging positive, with 58 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The downgrade comes less than two weeks out from Bank of America's third quarter earnings report, which analysts expect will show the bank gaining more than $2 billion in revenue over last year's Q3. The stock had a healthy uptrend in the month running up to the report, gaining more than 12 percent over the period and reaching a nine-year high of $25.95.

Bank of America closed Wednesday's session slightly down at $25.71.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Bank of America is down at $25.08, which is still above the average analyst price target of $22.15. Bank of America Corporation is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 3 percent of users are holding BAC in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for BAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Wells FargoReinstatesOutperform
Jul 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2017BerenbergDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for BAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

How Long Does Buffett Plan On Owning Bank Of America? A 'Long, Long, Long Time'
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 27
A Bounty With Bank ETFs? Maybe
Short Sellers Piling Into Big Bank Stocks Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
