The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) from the stock's previous rating of 3.5 stars (Buy), issued two days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 63 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After trading down to a month-low of $61.76 at the start of the week, Activision Blizzard has resumed an upward trend toward new highs. Prior to the dip, Activision Blizzard spent the majority of September slipping from an all-time high of $66.16 set at the start of the month's second week.

Activision Blizzard finished the Sept. 28 trading session up on the day at $63.54.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Activision Blizzard is up at 64.25, which is well above the average analyst price target of $49. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding ATVI in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for ATVI Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Sep 2017 Buckingham Initiates Coverage On Buy Sep 2017 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI

