Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After Hitting Support, Activision Blizzard Receives A 'Hold' Rating From Vetr

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 4:40pm   Comments
Share:
Related ATVI
When Bull Markets Die: What To Watch For, What Stocks Could Be The First To Get Hit
Making Gains In Video Games: Analyst Gets Bullish On Activision, EA And Take Two
The Vetr community has downgraded $ATVI to 3-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) from the stock's previous rating of 3.5 stars (Buy), issued two days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 63 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After trading down to a month-low of $61.76 at the start of the week, Activision Blizzard has resumed an upward trend toward new highs. Prior to the dip, Activision Blizzard spent the majority of September slipping from an all-time high of $66.16 set at the start of the month's second week.

Activision Blizzard finished the Sept. 28 trading session up on the day at $63.54.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Activision Blizzard is up at 64.25, which is well above the average analyst price target of $49. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding ATVI in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for ATVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Sep 2017BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2017Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Markets Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

When Bull Markets Die: What To Watch For, What Stocks Could Be The First To Get Hit
Making Gains In Video Games: Analyst Gets Bullish On Activision, EA And Take Two
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On GameStop, Lockheed Martin And More
Game Names Looking Attractive; Goldman Likes EA And Take-Two Interactive
Oppenheimer Presents New Menu Of Top Picks
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pure Storage, Boeing And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ATVI
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.