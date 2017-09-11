Market Overview

Vetr Downgrades Himax After Price Rebounds

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 4:18pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $HIMX to 3.5-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Monday downgraded its rating on Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued two days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging cautious, with 57 percent of Vetr user rating bearish.

Entering September, Himax hit a five-day streak of positive closes after the company announced a partnership with QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to produce a depth sensing camera. The rally brought Himax to a more than three-year high of $11.86 on September 6.

Shares dipped below $10 between then and the time of this downgrade on an unfavorable report from an analyst with Oppenheimer, before regaining some of those losses to close the September 11 trading day at $11.31.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Himax is down at $10.76, which is still above the average analyst price target of $8.88. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding HIMX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for HIMX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jul 2017OppenheimerDowngradesPerformUnderperform
Mar 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HIMX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

