Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Downgrades Intuitive Surgical To 3 Stars
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2017 3:04pm   Comments
Share:

Vetr has downgraded Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from 3.5 to 3 stars. Intuitive Surgical has traded up 4.16 percent since a positive second quarter earnings report on July 20th.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Intuitive Surgical a hold rating and a $1,020.34 price target. This price target is higher than the $790.08 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Monday around $983.45.

Of all Vetr voters, 83.3 percent believe that traders should hold Intuitive Surgical stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Intuitive Surgical, go here.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISRG)

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Juno Therapeutics, Halliburton And More
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2017
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Blue Apron, Philip Morris And More
No Reason To Believe Intuitive Surgical's Momentum Will Stop Now
10 Stocks To Watch For July 21, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.