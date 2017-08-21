Vetr has downgraded Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from 3.5 to 3 stars. Intuitive Surgical has traded up 4.16 percent since a positive second quarter earnings report on July 20th.

Vetr members have given Intuitive Surgical a hold rating and a $1,020.34 price target. This price target is higher than the $790.08 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Monday around $983.45.

Of all Vetr voters, 83.3 percent believe that traders should hold Intuitive Surgical stock.

