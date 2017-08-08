Market Overview

Gone 'Til November; Wedbush Goes Neutral On Beazer Homes Until Next Earnings Season

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2017 2:52pm   Comments
Gone 'Til November; Wedbush Goes Neutral On Beazer Homes Until Next Earnings Season
Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH), citing its achieved price target and the lack of near-term catalysts until the next reporting season.

Analyst Jay McCanless clarified that at current levels, the shares fairly reflect the product catalyst that was behind his June 15 upgrade of the stock, as well as the catalysts of looser credit standards.

tipranks.png

With the company's fiscal year ending Sept. 30 and the company's practice of releasing fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year results around mid-November, Wedbush expressed concern about a lack of near-term catalyst.

However, the firm said its long-term thesis concerning Beazer Homes has not changed, as the company remains committed to reducing debt and lowering the mothballed assets where prudent. The firm expects the active adult Gatherings concept as a potential earnings catalyst for 2019.

"Assuming BZH's community count expands through the coming year, we view our FY18 EPS and revenue estimates as achievable," the firm said.

As such, Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes from Outperform to Neutral, with a 12-month price target of $15.

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017WedbushDowngradesOutperformNeutral
May 2017JMP SecuritiesDowngradesMarket PerformMarket Underperform
Dec 2016WedbushInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

