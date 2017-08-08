Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Neutral to Buy. UPS shares rose 1.11 percent to $113.10 in pre-market trading.
- Drexel Hamilton upgraded L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE: LLL) from Hold to Buy. L3 Technologies shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $176.58 on Monday.
- Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ upgraded Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from Neutral to Overweight. Twilio shares rose 14.3 percent to $34.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Argus upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Hold to Buy. Tesla shares rose 0.57 percent to $357.20 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Foot Locker shares gained 3.40 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Pivotal Research upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Hold to Buy. Discovery shares gained 2.19 percent to close at $24.25 on Monday.
- Analysts at Berenberg upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Hold to Buy. Cognizant shares fell 2.23 percent to close at $69.59 on Monday.
- Susquehanna upgraded Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) from Neutral to Positive. Rapid7 shares rose 7.57 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) from Underweight to Neutral. Varex Imaging shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $28.27 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from Outperform to Neutral. Plains All American shares fell 14.68 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) from Buy to Hold. GW Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.60 percent to $109.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) from Overweight to Neutral. Diebold shares fell 0.89 percent to close at $22.35 on Monday.
- Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) from Outperform to Neutral. Beazer Homes shares rose 4.08 percent to close at $16.08 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) from Buy to Neutral. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares declined 3.75 percent to $6.42 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTM) from Buy to Hold. NxStage Medical shares fell 0.40 percent to $29.55 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital downgraded Depomed Inc (NASDAQ: DEPO) from Buy to Neutral. Depomed shares dropped 17.66 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) from Hold to Sell. National Oilwell Varco shares declined 4.19 percent to close at $31.79 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) from Buy to Hold. THL Credit shares fell 1.22 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lockheed Martin is set to $342. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $297.15 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) with an Outperform rating. Akcea Therapeutics shares closed at $14.90 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Broadridge Financial is set to $74. Broadridge Financial shares closed at $75.60 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) with an Underweight rating. The price target for General Dynamics is set to $185. General Dynamics shares closed at $201.14 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Brighthouse Financial is set to $72. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $61.72 on Monday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Northrop Grumman is set to $279. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $269.58 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Akcea Therapeutics is set to $19. Akcea Therapeutics shares closed at $14.90 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for UPS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Feb 2017
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Feb 2017
|Aegis Capital
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
