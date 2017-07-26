Market Overview

Exxon Mobil Downgraded By Vetr Crowd
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2017
Vetr has upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from 4.5 to 4 stars.

Exxon's stock has traded down over $3 over the past five weeks, and some analysts have lowered the company’s EPS and revenue estimates for its second-quarter earnings report on July 28.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Exxon a Buy rating and a $89.47 price target. This price target is higher than the $80.27 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Wednesday around $80.55.

Of all Vetr voters, 100 percent believe traders should buy Exxon stock while none believe that traders should sell Exxon stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Exxon, go here.

