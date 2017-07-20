The Vetr community downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: HD) from 2.5 to 1.5 stars.

The walk-in retail sector has seen some trouble of late, although Nordstrom goes into its second-quarter earnings report in August following three consecutive significant beats on EPS estimates.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Nordstrom a Strong Sell rating and a $40.20 price target. This price target is lower than the $46.98 price target from professional analysts. The stock opened Thursday around $46.94

Of all Vetr voters, 60 percent believe traders should sell Nordstrom stock while none believe that traders should buy Nordstrom stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Nordstrom, go here.

