Vetr Downgrades Check Point Software To 2.5 Stars
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 13, 2017 1:11pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $CHKP to 2.5-Stars (Vetr)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) has been downgraded by the Vetr community from 3 stars to 2.5 stars.

Over the last six months, Check Point has traded up about 10 percent. The company beat on both EPS and revenue estimates in its last four earnings reports heading into its second-quarter earnings reports on July 20.

Vetr members have given Check Point a Sell rating and a $110.18 price target. This price target is higher than the $102.24 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Thursday around $114.49.

66.7 percent of Vetr voters think that traders should buy Check Point stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Check Point, go here.

Latest Ratings for CHKP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017SusquehannaInitiates Coverage OnPositive
Apr 2017BarclaysUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Apr 2017Cleveland ResearchUpgradesBuy

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

