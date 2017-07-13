Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) has been downgraded by the Vetr community from 3 stars to 2.5 stars.

Over the last six months, Check Point has traded up about 10 percent. The company beat on both EPS and revenue estimates in its last four earnings reports heading into its second-quarter earnings reports on July 20.

Vetr members have given Check Point a Sell rating and a $110.18 price target. This price target is higher than the $102.24 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Thursday around $114.49.

66.7 percent of Vetr voters think that traders should buy Check Point stock.

Latest Ratings for CHKP Date Firm Action From To Jun 2017 Susquehanna Initiates Coverage On Positive Apr 2017 Barclays Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Apr 2017 Cleveland Research Upgrades Buy View More Analyst Ratings for CHKP

