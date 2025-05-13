May 13, 2025 8:43 AM 1 min read

Citigroup, Truist Financial And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Citigroup Inc. C, a financial stock, as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, on April 28, maintained Citigroup with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $91 to $94.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said Truist Financial Corporation TFC has a 5% dividend yield.

Lending support to her choice, Truist Finl, on April 17, reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.947 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.937 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN as his final trade.

Shares of Amazon.com rose sharply on Monday after the U.S. and China announced a temporary easing of tariffs, marking a significant step toward de-escalating long-standing trade tensions. The move lifted investor sentiment across sectors and boosted shares of companies heavily reliant on global supply chains.

Price Action:

  • Citi shares gained 4.8% to close at $74.91 on Monday.
  • Truist Financial shares rose 5.4% to settle at $41.12 during Monday's session.
  • Amazon shares jumped 8.1% to close at $208.64 on Monday.

