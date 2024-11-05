CAMP4 Analyst Highlights Rare Disease Platform Potential

In October, CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation CAMP priced its initial public offering of 6.82 million at $11.00 per share, with approximately $75 million in gross proceeds.

Camp4 is an RNA therapeutics company focused on developing therapies for rare diseases.

CAMP4 Therapeutics dosed the first participant in its Phase 1 study of CMP-CPS-001 for urea cycle disorders (UCDs) in March.

CMP-CPS-001 has secured FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for urea cycle disorders.

Last month, the company announced a new research collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN to advance novel therapeutics that increase protein levels by targeting regulatory RNA (regRNA) sequences, key elements controlling gene expression.

Under the terms of the agreement, BioMarin has the right to select two targets identified by CAMP4's RAP Platform to advance into clinical development.

William Blair initiated coverage on CAMP4 Therapeutics, noting that Camp4’s shares trade at a significantly lower market cap than other early-stage genetic medicine companies, even though it has the innovative RAP platform. This unique platform offers a novel approach to enhancing target gene expression for rare diseases.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CAMP4 Therapeutics, noting that regRNAs could be the next big RNA modality with advantages over protein replacement or gene therapy.

The Piper analyst writes that any increase in ureagenesis rate test (URT) would be a signal of on-target CMP-CPS-001 ammonia lowering and provide proof-of-concept for urea cycle disorders patients.

The analyst expects CAMP4 to conduct registrational Phase 2 studies in urea cycle disorders patients and could gain FDA approval in 2029 with peak CMP-CPS-001 revenues of $1.0 billion by 2036.

Piper has initiated coverage of CAMP4 with an Overweight rating and a price target of $18.

Price Action: CAMP stock is up 13.5% at $9.33 at last check Tuesday.

