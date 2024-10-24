GE Vernova Gains Investor Confidence With Strong Revenue Outlook And Path To Higher Margins, Say Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. GEV shares are trading higher after several analysts raised the price targets on the stock following third-quarter earnings reported on Wednesday.

The company reported revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $8.913 billion and +10% YoY organically, beating the consensus of $8.783 billion.

Loss per share for the quarter stood at $0.35, compared to a $0.62 loss a year ago, missing the EPS consensus of $0.32.

GE Vernova expects FY24 revenue to trend towards the higher end of $34 billion – $35 billion versus $34.93 billion estimate.

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew S Percoco raised the price target to $301 from $256 with an Overweight rating.

The analyst writes that he sees a pathway to 20% EBITDA margins for GEV later this decade.

Currently, Percoco anticipates gas power margins to peak in the high teens (up from mid-teens) depending on pricing and disclosures at GEV’s upcoming investor day.

The analyst anticipates GEV to provide an adjusted EBITDA margin target of at least 13%-15% for 2028 at its December 10 investor day, up from its current 10% guidance, with upside potential if previous gas turbine cycle margins of over 20% are realized.

RBC Capital Market analyst Christopher Dendrinos raised the price target to $285 (from $262) while maintaining an Outperform rating.

The analyst writes that Wind continues to face challenges due to limited demand for orders and the ongoing reduction of the offshore backlog.

However, the analyst expects improvements next year and believes that onshore underperformance will have minimal impact on 2026+ estimates.

Strong order demand in Power and Electrification supports the confidence in revenue and margin growth, adds the analyst.

The analyst’s 2026 EBITDA forecast is approximately 8% above consensus, with margins projected at 13.1% for 2028.

Regarding the 2025 guidance, Dendrinos anticipates offshore to pose a temporary headwind to consensus.

The focus should remain on Power, Electrification, and Onshore Wind margins, which are crucial for supporting long-term forecasts, adds the analyst.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Ameet Thakkar maintained the Outperform rating and $288 price target.

The analyst writes that the strong demand for electric solutions, coupled with GEV’s leading position in baseload generation and T&D infrastructure, keeps the outlook positive.

With the upcoming election, the analyst expects GEV to see significant clean energy investment.

The analyst updated the FY 2024 revenue estimate at $35.2 billion, slightly exceeding GEV’s guidance range of $34-$35 billion.

The FY 2024 EBITDA margin remains at 5.6%, and the FY 2025+ estimates are largely unchanged as the analyst awaits a refreshed outlook from the upcoming analyst day.

Oppenheimer analyst notes progress in EBITDA margins for both Power and Electrification, with fourth-quarter guidance indicating substantial incremental improvements for these segments.

The analyst remain cautious on GEV shares, as they believe investor expectations for 2027/28 are significantly ahead of consensus, and await updated margin targets at the December 10 Analyst Day.

For FY24, the analyst revised estimates to $34.92 billion in revenue from $34.75 billion earlier, and for FY25, the analyst projects $37.33 billion in revenue (previously $37.13 billion).

For FY26, the analyst estimates revenue of $40.28 billion (from $40.06 billion), and for FY27, expect $43.69 billion in revenue (up from $43.44 billion).

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF CSD and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF CTEX.

Price Action: GEV shares are up 5.34% at $294.83 at the last check Thursday.

Image via Pexels/ Thirdman

