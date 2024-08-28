What's In Store For Ulta Beauty This Earnings Season? Analyst Predicts Lower Margins

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
August 28, 2024 2:28 PM | 2 min read |
  • JP Morgan analyst cuts Ulta Beauty’s price target to $450, forecasting flat Q2 comps and reduced margins due to ongoing challenges.
  • Despite margin concerns, Ulta benefits from market share gains and unique consumer insights, outperforming GDP growth in the beauty sector.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers reiterated an Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA, lowering the price forecast to $450 from $544.

The company will report its earnings results tomorrow after the closing bell. Horvers lowered the company’s comp forecast to flat for the second quarter, as most investors expect a -1% outcome.

The analyst has reduced the comps estimate for the second half of 2024 to +1%, with a revised second-quarter EPS of $5.46 and FY24 EPS of $25.10, compared to the consensus estimates of $5.50 and $25.36, respectively.

According to the analyst, expectations for promotions, merchandise margins, and Ulta’s ability to enhance overall non-occupancy gross margins in the latter half of the year are too low.

This comes as Ulta navigates past last year’s price and cost challenges and undertakes a full private label product reset, alongside improving supply chain efficiencies.

The analyst also noted that Ulta reduced its merchandise margin outlook during its first-quarter call. Missing sales targets and experiencing a gross margin shortfall due to promotions can typically significantly lower a retail stock’s valuation.

On the positive side, the analyst pointed out that the category is growing faster than GDP, with Ulta gaining market share and having a unique advantage due to its in-depth consumer insights, Horvers notes.

Ulta stands out as the only national beauty retailer offering both prestige and mass products, alongside services and a leading hair care assortment.

Additionally, department stores are expected to continue losing market share in this category over the long term, the analyst writes.

Price Action: ULTA shares are trading lower by 0.63% to $369.00 at last check Wednesday.

