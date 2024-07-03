Decibel's Dominance In Pre-Rolls Tested By Market Shifts And 16% Revenue Drop: What Investors Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

A recent report by senior analyst Pablo Zuanic helps investors understand how market dynamics affect the financial performance of cannabis companies, and how to interpret their earning reports to make informed investment decisions.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of Decibel Cannabis Co.'s DB DBCCF current market position and strategic initiatives.

Sales And Market Dynamics

Decibel led the infused pre-roll segment with over 50% market share in late 2023. The company used cost advantages and strategic pricing to dominate a Canadian market that saw a 20% year-over-year growth in pre-rolls in Q4 2023.

However, Decibel has faced significant challenges in recent quarters, with total sales experiencing consecutive declines post-3Q23 peak.

The Canadian company reported in April a 16% drop in Q1 2024 revenue to CA$21 million and an adjusted net loss of CA$3.5 million.

Domestic recreational sales saw an 11% sequential drop in 4Q23 and a further 17% in 1Q24, reaching $21 million. The decline is attributed to increased competition in infused pre-rolls and changing vape consumer trends.

CEO Benjamin Sze expects better performance in Q2. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a 4% market share in Canada's recreational cannabis sector.

Financial Performance

Decibel's gross margins fell by 300 basis points year-over-year to 8%, impacted by the loss of operating leverage and stiff competition. However, according to Zuanic, cost-saving initiatives implemented in November helped sustain EBITDA margins in the high teens.

The analyst also remarked the company's 1Q24 EBITDA margin of 17.1% is notable within the Canadian LP space.

Free cash flow for 1Q24 was $0.6 million, below the $1.4 million quarterly average of CY23, while net debt stood at almost $38 million, according to Zuanic, something manageable at 0.4x sales and 1.6x EBITDA, although the low cash balance is a concern.

Product Strategy And Market Expansion

Zuanic also noted Decibel's management acknowledges the competitive pressures in the vape and pre-roll categories, particularly from competitors like Jeeter and Organigram OGI.

The company was slow to react to the rise of larger 510 cartridge formats and higher potency extracts. However, Zuanic shared new product launches in 2Q24 aim to address these gaps. Decibel is expanding distribution for infused pre-rolls and innovating around the Vox brand. Additionally, flower production at the company's craft facilities is set to ramp up.

Export Markets And Cash Flow Improvements

Exports peaked at nearly $2 million in 3Q23 but have since been impacted by the conflict in Israel. The company has started shipping to Australia and the UK and expects to resume shipments to Israel by 3Q24. Free cash flow trends are projected to improve due to minimal capital expenditures, cost savings, and reduced working capital loads.

Valuation And Investment Outlook

Decibel's stock has dropped 53% over the last three months, contrasting with a 27% decline in the MSOS ETF MSOS and a 4% increase in the S&P 500.

According to Zuanic, the company's enterprise value (EV) stands at $62 million, with a market cap of $25 million and net debt of $38 million.

Despite a low cash balance, Zuanic noted Decibel's valuation remains attractive compared to peers.

The analyst explained the company trades at 0.6x CY24 FactSet consensus sales, with competitors like Tilray TLRY and Canopy Growth CGC trading at higher multiples.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.