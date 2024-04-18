4 Reasons Why This Zscaler Analyst Is Turning Bullish: 'Q1 Feedback Is Positive'

Loading... Loading...

Cybersecurity company Zscaler Inc ZS is considered a “Top Pick on the Zacks Analyst Blog.”

It’s also a leader in the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) market, which is still in its "early innings," according to KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Eric Heath.

The Zscaler Analyst: Heath upgraded the rating for Zscaler to Overweight, while establishing a price target of $220.

The Zscaler Thesis: The new price target reflects a "modest premium" to the over 20% growth group, Heath said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

The analyst mentioned four reasons for the upgrade:

While the landscape remains competitive, concerns are easing.

The are catalysts to SASE adoption in the near term. "The Ivanti VPN vulnerability exploits, SASE tied #4 priority in our 1Q24 VAR survey (vs. #10 last quarter), and ongoing weakness in firewall suggests network security budgets may orient toward SASE."

The channel and survey feedback during the first quarter has been positive.

The stock is currently trading in-line with the over 20% growth group versus its historical two-year premium.

ZS Price Action: Shares of Zscaler had risen by 2.23% to $176.81 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock