Did Marques Brownlee Set A New World Record With Tesla's Cybertruck? YouTube Review Sparks Speculation

Loading... Loading...

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee on Friday released a review of Tesla‘s Cybertruck after living with it and driving it for about a month. He might have also made a world record in the meantime.

What Happened: In a review posted on YouTube on Friday, Brownlee said that he finished a quarter-mile drag race in the higher-end version of the Cybertruck in 10.995 seconds.

“Is this the world record for Cybertruck quarter mile? I haven’t seen any faster,” Brownlee said.

At the Cybertruck delivery event in late November, Musk claimed that the truck could tow a Porsche 911 across the quarter mile faster than the Porsche 911 can go by itself. However, this is not true.

While a Cybertruck is quicker to accelerate, the Porsche 911 is eventually faster as it catches up to the Cybertruck along the race despite the headstart procured by the stainless steel vehicle.

Loading... Loading...

Brownlee, however, is not bothered by the accuracy of the advertisement. “If you can from stoplight to stoplight just as quick as any other car in a 7000-pound truck, that’s incredible, that’s hilarious and that’s really fun,” he said while adding there are several sports cars that cannot complete the quarter mile race in 10 seconds.

Dangerous Aspects Of The Cybertruck: In his review, Brownlee noted that the most dangerous aspect of the Cybertruck is people’s reaction to the vehicle on the road as opposed to its angular design and pointy edges.

The vehicle, he noted, grabbed eyeballs wherever he drove. While four out of five people are appreciative of the vehicle and its design, one thinks it’s “absolutely disgusting,” Brownlee said.

The ‘Iconic’ Status: Brownlee in his video termed the truck ‘iconic,’ placing it on the same level as other iconic vehicles such as the Lamborghini Countach and Bugatti Veyron. However, unlike the Countach and Veyron which are rare, the Cybertruck is slated for mass production, the YouTuber noted.

Tesla already has over a million pre-orders for the vehicle and is eyeing annual delivery of 250,000 units starting in 2025. Third-party estimates for Cybertruck reservations are almost double the official numbers.

However, the company is still ramping up production and the vehicles are mostly being driven by celebrities at the moment, making it seem like a niche product, he added.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Bull Says EV Giant Already Has A $25K Car: ‘It’s Called A Used Model Y’

Courtesy: Tesla