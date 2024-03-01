After Porsche, Ford Reportedly Buys A Cybertruck For A Huge Premium; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks It's 'Worth It'

Loading... Loading...

After a Porsche dealer reportedly bought a Cybertruck earlier this week, so has Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly positive about the purchase of its stainless steel vehicle by rivals.

What Happened: Ford reportedly bought a Cybertruck for $250,000 and is testing it at its proving grounds near Detroit, as per Tesla enthusiast Sawyer Merritt. Benzinga was not able to independently verify this claim.

The news comes on the heels of media reports that a Porsche dealership has likewise purchased a Cybertruck. However, it is unclear whether the purchase was for reselling or for the company itself.

Musk deems these alleged purchases a positive. On Thursday, he opined that Ford’s purchase of the Cybertruck would be “worth it” and that Porsche could discover a “lot of new technology” if they take it apart. Porsche has “some ways to go with electric” as compared to their combustion vehicle engineering, Musk added.

Why It Matters: The higher-end version of a Cybertruck is priced at about $100,000. The alleged purchases by Porsche and Ford were made at a premium and are in violation of a clause from Tesla’s Motor Vehicle Order agreement.

A clause within the agreement prohibits buyers from reselling the Cybertruck within a year of taking delivery. If a buyer still wants to sell, they must inform the company in writing and Tesla will buy it back from the driver. Even if Tesla does not agree to buy back the vehicle, the driver will still need written consent from Tesla to resell to a third party, as per the clause.

In case of breach of the said clause, the buyers could be charged a penalty of $50,000 or more, the company said.

“You agree that in the event you breach this provision, or Tesla has a reasonable belief that you are about to breach this provision, Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater,” the agreement reads. Tesla may also refuse to sell any more vehicles to the buyer as per the paperwork.

