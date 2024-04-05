Boeing, Nvidia, Starbucks: BD8 Capital Partners CIO Reveals Her Top Stock Picks

Loading... Loading...

Barbara Doran, BD8 Capital Partners’ Chief Investment Officer, and Senior Portfolio Manager has divulged her top stock picks, demonstrating a bullish outlook on the wider stock market.

What Happened: Doran’s selections include Boeing Co. BA, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Starbucks Corp. SBUX, CNBC reported on Friday. Despite Boeing’s recent manufacturing and quality issues, Doran sees potential in the aerospace company, especially in light of the forthcoming change in its senior management. Boeing shares have declined around 13% over the last 12 months and 28% year-to-date.

Doran also endorses Nvidia, a U.S. chipmaker whose shares skyrocketed by a remarkable 240% in 2023. Despite some analysts considering the stock overvalued, Doran remains optimistic. The stock is still up by over 80% year-to-date.

Finally, Doran is hopeful about Starbucks, praising its branding, pricing, product innovation, and cost savings. Despite a 14% drop in shares over the past 12 months, Doran sees potential in the coffee chain’s expansion plans.

Why It Matters: Doran’s bullish stance comes at a time when many investors are cautious about the ongoing bull market. Her selections offer insights into possible investment opportunities, particularly for those seeking stocks with potential upside. The recent slowdown in Boeing’s production due to regulatory scrutiny has raised investor concerns. However, Doran sees potential in the company’s impending leadership change.

Nvidia’s recent expansion into Southeast Asia with a $200 million investment in Indonesia’s AI center signals a significant step in its growth strategy, which Doran finds promising.

Lastly, despite a drop in shares, Doran is optimistic about Starbucks’ future, particularly in light of its recent leadership restructuring to support global expansion.

