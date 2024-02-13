Trimble's Growth Catalysts: Analyst Upgrades Stock On Strong Growth Potential Amid Debt Reduction And Buyback

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2024 1:45 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Trimble upgraded to Overweight, with a target price raised to $68, amid anticipated share repurchases in 2024.
  • Analyst highlights Trimble's strong Q4 performance, debt paydown, and potential for double-digit organic growth, raising FY24 EPS estimate.
Loading...
Loading...

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries upgraded Trimble Inc. TRMB to Overweight from Neutral, raising the price target to $68 from $51.

The analyst upgraded the stock with a focus on upcoming catalysts like resegmentation in the first half of the year, debt paydown worth $1.1 billion, up to $800 million of share repurchases in 2024.

Yesterday, Trimble beat fourth-quarter expectations with 9% revenue growth and strong recurring revenue.

While FY24 revenue guidance was below the analyst’s estimate, the primary difference was the timing of the transaction close & a lower Ag run-rate in the first quarter, based on partnership transition, Jeffries added.

On a pro forma basis (excluding Precision Ag from FY23 & FY24), the underlying business is expected to grow ~8% y/y (5.5% organic) with ~27% EBITDA margins, the analyst notes.

Per the analyst, Trimble could at last be in a place where a software-centric bull case could emerge where recurring revenue rises beyond 55% of mix, growing double-digits organically, capable of delivering mid-teens EBIT growth. 

The analyst raised FY24 EPS estimate to $2.75 from $2.61.

Price Action: TRMB shares are trading higher by 2.91% to $56.28 on the last check Tuesday. 

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorEquitiesNewsUpgradesPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert Ideaswhy it's moving