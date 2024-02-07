Jim Cramer Calls Palantir A 'Buy, Buy, Buy'

Loading... Loading...

In his latest Mad Money show, CNBC’s Jim Cramer endorsed Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, deeming it as a “buy, buy, buy.” This recommendation comes amid a significant rally in the company’s stock price.

What Happened: On Monday, Cramer, in his Lightning Round segment, suggested that investors consider buying shares of Palantir, reported CNBC. This came just days after Palantir’s stock rallied following its better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and the CEO’s remarks during the earnings call.

See Also: If You Invested $1000 In Apple When Steve Jobs Returned To Apple 28 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have

Why It Matters: Cramer’s endorsement of Palantir is a significant development, given the company’s recent performance. Palantir has been gaining traction in the market, with its stock rallying following its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Moreover, this recommendation comes at a time when influential figures like Cathie Wood are also showing faith in the company’s potential, further solidifying Palantir’s position in the market. Cramer’s endorsement adds to the growing narrative of Palantir’s resilience and potential.

Earlier, Cramer took to x, formerly Twitter, to express his approval of Palantir’s CEO stating that his “insanity is growing” on him following the fourth quarter earnings call.

Read Next: Happy 20, Facebook: If You Invested $1,000 In Mark Zuckerberg’s Social Network When It Went Public 12 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.