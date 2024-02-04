Bill Gross, Jamie Dimon Weigh In On US Debt Crisis, Peter Schiff Slams Federal Reserve's Inflation Policy And More: This Week In Economics

Loading... Loading...

The week’s financial landscape was a mixed bag with warnings of a debt crisis, bullish views on U.S. stocks, and concerns about the unemployment rate. The most prominent financial figures such as the ‘Bond King’ Bill Gross, global asset manager BlackRock Inc, and JPMorgan Chase & Co’s CEO Jamie Dimon have all chimed in with their perspectives.

Bill Gross Foresees a Debt Crisis Looming

Bill Gross, co-founder of PIMCO, drew parallels between the slow and destructive impacts of climate change and the U.S.’s $34 trillion debt crisis. Gross warned of the compounding impact of nearing $1.5 trillion annual deficits, which he predicts could potentially fuel inflation. Read the full article here.

BlackRock Bullish on U.S. Stocks

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, upgraded its U.S. stocks rating from “underweight” to “overweight”. They expect a forthcoming economic soft landing due to the Federal Reserve’s successful instigation, which would be followed by the first interest rate cut since 2019. Read the full article here.

See Also: Japan Reportedly Boosted Efforts To Communicate Concerns To Trump Over China Deals That Could Destabilize Asia

Unemployment Could Double by Year-End

Dominic Konstam, a strategist at Mizuho, voiced concerns about a potential ‘hard landing’ for the U.S. economy. He projects unemployment rates could rise to 6% or 7% by year’s end, a significant increase from the current low of 3.7%. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Peter Schiff Critiques Federal Reserve’s Inflation Policy

Economist Peter Schiff criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent comments about the central bank’s inflation policy. Schiff pointed out the perceived inconsistency in the application of the policy, where inflation exceeding 2% for years is accepted, but falling below that figure is not. Read the full article here.

Jamie Dimon Raises Alarm Over Potential Global Market ‘Rebellion’

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, warned of a potential ‘rebellion’ in global markets due to the escalating U.S. national debt. With the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio at approximately 120% and expected to reach 130% by 2035, Dimon emphasized the global implications of the U.S. debt. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Biden Slams Grocery Chains For Rising Food Prices: ‘Too Many Corporations in America Ripping People Off’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

Image Via Shutterstock